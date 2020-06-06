Contra Costa Health Director issues Road to Reopening for more businesses, schools but not churches

Road to Reopening – A message from Anna M. Roth, Health Director, Contra Costa County

(June 6, 2020) Thanks to all your collective efforts and sacrifices for the health of the community, we are making progress in our fight against COVID-19. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

The state is permitting us and other counties to chart their own courses based on local conditions. We are now able to provide a timeline laying out when we are aiming for opening more businesses and allowing more activities. I hope this provides some clarity about our hoped next steps. We will be updating this document as we get further guidance from the state and in consideration of the status of COVID-19 in our community. Stay safe and we will all get through this together.

But the road map includes the caveat of “We hope to continue opening up the county but, may need to reconsider openings based on the course of the pandemic.”

However, the road map includes the caveat of “We hope to continue opening up the county, but may need to reconsider openings based on the course of the pandemic.” An email was sent to the county health services asking why churches/religious services are not included and when they will be. Please check back later for updates to this report.

For more information visit www.coronavirus.cchealth.org.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



Road to Reopening





CCC ROAD AHEAD

