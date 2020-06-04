«
»

Contra Costa County Superior courts to all close at noon on Friday due to “civic activities”

By Matt J. Malone, Public Information Officer, Superior Court of California, Contra Costa County

Due to anticipated civic activities in the area, the Contra Costa Superior Court will close at all locations at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5.

