Curfew runs from 6:00 p.m. each night until 5:00 a.m. the following morning and will expire at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 – applies to residents, visitors and workers within the city limits.

Antioch, Calif., (June 1, 2020 4:30 PM) – Today, the City of Antioch has announced that effective Monday, June 1, 2020, a citywide curfew will be enacted.

UPDATE: June 1, 2020 6:44 PM – The curfew will begin at 6:00 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020 and expire at 5:00 AM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

A post on the Antioch Police Department’s Facebook page at 5:09 p.m. reads, “It is with heavy hearts that we put this information out, but it is with an abundance of caution for our community that a citywide curfew has been implemented, beginning tonight at 6 PM and ending at 5 AM on Wednesday, June 3rd. This decision was made after we were made aware of credible threats of subjects coming into our community for the purpose of causing damage and committing criminal acts. If at all possible, stay home. If you need police assistance, we are here for you. (Please see related article)

From 6 PM 6/1/20 to 5 AM 6/3/20 a citywide curfew has been established for the City of Antioch. It requires residents, visitors and workers within the city to stay indoors during those hours. Exemptions include, public safety personnel, health care providers, people traveling to and from work, the homeless and media representatives. This order is subject to change or be extended.”

If the City determines that the curfew needs to be extended, the City of Antioch will make an announcement on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Mayor Sean Wright said it was a joint decision by him, City Manager Ron Bernal and Police Chief Tammany Brooks at about 3:30 p.m., and was sent on to City Attorney Thomas Smith for his input.

“Everyone was holding off on saying things until we heard back from the city attorney,” he continued. “Our PIO said we have to get this out, as it’s getting late and people need to know. Then the press release was issued at 4:30 p.m.”

The only report of any kind of related activity was of two males who were arrested by Antioch Police for attempting to loot one of the outside stores at the Somersville Towne Center earlier Monday afternoon.



