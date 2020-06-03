«

City of Antioch rescinds curfew order, but county’s applies from 8 pm to 5 am each night

City’s curfew order expired at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Antioch, Calif., (June 3, 2020) – Today, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the City of Antioch announced that they have ended their citywide curfew as of June 3, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.

On June 2, 2020, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors passed a proclamation of local emergency and a curfew in Contra Costa County from 8:00 p.m.–5:00 a.m. daily, until further notice.

For further details on Contra Costa County’s order, please visit the County’s website at www. contracosta.ca.gov

