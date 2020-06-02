City of Antioch Extends Citywide Curfew Until Monday, June 8, 2020

The curfew will be in effect each night from 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. ending June 8, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

By Rolando Bonilla, Public Information Officer, City of Antioch

Antioch, Calif., (June 2, 2020 5:10 PM) – Today, the City of Antioch has announced that it will extend its citywide curfew until 5:00 AM on Monday, June 8, 2020.

The curfew will begin each night at 6:00 PM and expire each morning at 5:00 AM. The Order will expire on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 5:00 AM.

Pursuant to this curfew, no persons shall be upon any public street, avenue, alley, park, way, or any other public place or upon unimproved private real property in the City of Antioch.

“The City continues to monitor the situation throughout the Bay Area,” said Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks. “Recently, we have received information that we have determined to be a credible threat to the City. However, in the interest of public safety, the City cannot comment further.”

According to Chief Brooks, the city manager has the sole authority to order a curfew. But, according to Mayor Sean Wright, Antioch City Manager Ron Bernal did so, yesterday with the advice of Wright and Brooks, with input from City Attorney Thomas Smith.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



