CHP requests public’s help investigating Hwy 4 shooting in Antioch Friday afternoon, injured driver being treated

Driver shows up at medical center in bullet riddled truck. Freeway blocked, traffic backed up for miles.

By CHP – Golden Gate Division

An apparent targeted shooting occurred on eastbound Highway 4, west of Lone Tree Way near Laurel Road in Antioch. The shooting, which took place around noon on Friday, left the driver of a black pickup truck with a gunshot wound to his leg. At this time, it appears someone traveling in a grey SUV (possibly a 90’s model Mitsubishi) shot at the pickup approximately three times and fled the scene. The driver of the pickup is currently being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

According to witnesses, the gunshot victim drove his truck to John Muir Outpatient Center in Brentwood, with some of his wounds already bandaged up and the truck, riddled with bullet holes, almost struck the building. He ran inside, collapsed and was later transported to another hospital in the area.

Detectives assigned to CHP – Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) are actively investigating this shooting. Our detectives are requesting assistance from the public in gathering the details surrounding this incident. If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigative Tipline at (707) 917-4491.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



