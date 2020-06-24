Antioch School Board adopts resolution reaffirming district’s “Commitment to Equity and Social Justice” on split vote

Crystal Sawyer-White, the district’s only African American board trustee votes no

By Allen Payton

During the Antioch School Board meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Superintendent Stephanie Anello presented a resolution she had been working on to reaffirm the district’s commitment to equity and social justice. However, both Board President Diane Gibson-Gray and Trustee Ellie Householder also submitted resolutions.

Yet, Householder said she wanted to adopt something during the meeting and not wait, since the board won’t be meeting in July. So, she forwent including any additions or changes she had submitted.

“Initially I requested this as an African-American because I’m concerned about what I’ve seen on the news and over the last decade,” said Trustee Crystal Sawyer-White. “I want to support Ellie and I support Black Lives Matter. I believe condemning violence and injustice should be added to this resolution.”

“I am with Trustee Householder and approve it as is, because I don’t want to take the time to find a draft we can all agree on,” said Board President Diane Gibson-Gray. She then made a motion to adopt the resolution submitted by Anello. It was seconded by Householder.

Without further discussion the motion was approved on a 4-1 vote with Sawyer-White opposing.

Following is the resolution adopted by the board:

WHEREAS, the Antioch Unified School District is deeply committed to tolerance, equity, and the success of all students, and

WHEREAS, we proudly serve a diverse and vibrant school community comprised of myriad ethnic, cultural, and racial backgrounds, and

WHEREAS, our mission is to realize the success of our diverse students by providing education opportunities and resources that help to eradicate years of insidious acts and policies that exclude, exploit, and harm diverse students and communities, and

WHEREAS, the Antioch Unified School District (AUSD) desires to provide a physically, socially, and emotionally safe school environment that allows all students equal access to the District’s academic and other educational support programs, services, and activities, and

WHEREAS, AUSD prohibits and condemns racial discrimination, including discriminatory harassment, intimidation, and/or bullying of any student based on actual or perceived characteristics of race or ethnicity, color, nationality, national origin, immigration status, ethnic group identification, age, religion, physical or mental disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, and

WHEREAS, recent and historical events throughout our nation remind us that hundreds of years of prejudices, injustices, and inequalities are embedded in our social structures and institutions, and

WHEREAS, decades of civil rights legislation and education have not obliterated racism and inequality in our nation, and

WHEREAS, we live in a nation that was founded on the premise that all are created equal and are born with inalienable rights which are embedded in our Declaration of Independence and protected in the United States Constitution, and

WHEREAS, systemic racism has a negative impact on the safety, heath, and well-being of all Americans while disproportionally and significantly negatively impacting African Americans, and

WHEREAS, the Antioch Unified School District is committed to taking concrete steps to achieve equal opportunity and success for all students and recognizes our responsibility to uphold the humanity of any group or individual that is the target of racial injustice and inequality, and

WHEREAS, addressing the needs of African American learners requires recognition of the inherent value of Black student, families, and staff.

THEREFORE, BE IT DECLARED that the Antioch Unified School District condemns all acts of racial injustice and hereby reaffirms our commitment to equity and social justice as guiding principles of District actions and policy-making; and

THEREFORE, BE IT FURTHER DECLARED that the Antioch Unified School District, through its Educational Services Department, will develop courses that foster cultural awareness and sensitivity; and

THEREFORE, BE IT FURTHER DECLARED that the Antioch Unified School District encourages all middle and high schools in the District to form Black Student Unions to advocate the needs of students while empowering, teaching, discussing and exploring the Black experience; and

THEREFORE, BE IT FURTHER DECLARED that the Antioch Unified School District, through its Educational Services Department, will develop resources for educators and families for distribution and posting on AUSD website that teacher about, celebrate, uphold, and affirm the lives of African Americans; and that support critical dialogue among students, staff, and community members about the impact of bias and racism in our schools, community, and nation; and these resources will be embedded in professional development as integral components of the Districts work with teachers in all subjects; and

THEREFORE BE IT FURTHER DECLARED that the Antioch Unified School District will continue to train staff in the use of restorative justice and trauma informed practices in an effort to reduce the disparity of African American suspensions compared to other student groups; and

THEREFORE, BE IT FURTHER DECLARED that the Antioch Unified School District will continue to actively consult with parents, educators, and community groups to develop additional resources that focus on the well-being of African American students, families, and caregivers for the purpose of contributing to the ongoing need for healing; and

THEREFORE, BE IT FURTHER DECLARED that this resolution will be distributed to every school in the District.



