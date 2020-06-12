Antioch Police make three separate arrests for mail theft, stolen cars Thursday night

Some mail stolen from Brentwood, one car stolen in Pleasant Hill

By Antioch Police Department

You’ve probable read how diligent #APDNightShift is in keeping watch of our city while you sleep — and they did not disappoint last night! Officers found a total of three occupied stolen vehicles and made three separate arrests, including one of particular note:

A little after 2:00 am, an officer spotted a Honda reported stolen from Pleasant Hill in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and East Tregalllas Road. After a stop was made, officers searched the car and found several pieces of mail stolen from our good neighbors over in Brentwood. BrentwoodPD showed up to help-out and took possession of the stolen mail, with the intention of returning it to the victims. The driver was arrested and given free shuttle service (courtesy of an APD chauffeur) to the County Jail, where he was booked on the stolen vehicle plus mail theft charges.

Mail theft continues to be a huge problem across the East Bay. If you haven’t already, please consider using a locking mailbox and signing up for Informed Delivery. Victims of mail theft often have their identity stolen and used to open fraudulent credit accounts (it’s a big headache). Never place outgoing mail in yours, and instead drop it off at the Post Office or a blue Postal Service delivery bin. Informed Delivery is a service from the Post Office that provides daily emails with scanned images of the mail being delivered to your address. You can sign up for this free service by visiting this link: https://informeddelivery.usps.com/…/pages/intro/start.action

