Antioch Police Chief offers thoughts on the murder of George Floyd and policing

A Message from Chief Tammany Brooks:

Police officers swear an oath and have a duty to preserve the sanctity of life, and to protect and serve every member of the public with professionalism, integrity, and respect. The murder of George Floyd by the police officers in Minneapolis hurts my heart, and I extend my deepest condolences to George Floyd’s family and loved ones. If you know me, you already know how I feel. For those who don’t, and I say this without any reservations, I absolutely condemn the actions (and inactions) of those former police officers. They were revolting and deeply disturbing.

As the Chief of Police, I believe it is my responsibility to talk about these events with my officers, ask the hard questions, and reflect on our own values and efforts to ensure our Police Department operates consistent with the values and expectations of our community. Our ongoing desire and effort to provide fair and impartial public safety services to EVERYONE in our community is founded on honest and genuine community relationships.

On behalf of the dedicated men and women of the Antioch Police Department, we want our community to know that that our core values include: Integrity, Professionalism, Accountability, Openness and Sensitivity. Each member of our Police Department is expected to understand and reflect the meaning of these values in their day-to-day work.

The hiring process for anyone looking to become an Antioch Police Officer is rigorous. If you are a bigot, racist, or a bully, then you will not work for the City of Antioch. Continuous training is also a top priority, and includes proper use of force, interpersonal communications, fair and impartial policing, and de-escalation techniques. None of our Police Officers has ever been trained to kneel onto anyone’s neck, and ALL are required to intervene if they see another Police Officer acting in a dangerous manner or behaving improperly.

During my 25 years in this profession, I have seen my share of tragedy and improper policing. I understand the damage that poor leadership, misaligned organizational culture, and inadequate training can do to a community, a police department, and individual Police Officers. I know the trust and support of our community is not to be taken for granted. When issues do arise, they are investigated and addressed appropriately. This is my commitment to you. Always has been – and always will be.

Being a Police Officer is a difficult but honorable profession. I am proud of the men and women who serve and protect the City of Antioch day-in and day-out. Every day we strive to improve community relationships, increase transparency, and earn the public’s trust. You deserve it.

Sincerely,

Chief T. Brooks



Share this: