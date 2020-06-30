Antioch park picnic areas, restrooms, parking lots open July 1st, Water Park opens for family swim July 3rd

By Nancy Kaiser, Director, Antioch Recreation Department

Antioch parks have been open for health and fitness opportunities, and on July 1, 2020 picnic areas, park restrooms, and parking lot gates will be opened. The County Health Orders allow picnic areas and barbecues to be enjoyed by families and people in the same living unit or household.

Come Splash With Us!

Beginning July 3rd, the Antioch Water Park will be offering family swimming hours by reservation. To schedule the swim time for your family at 1:00, 2:15, 3:30 or 4:45 p.m., call (925) 776-3070. It will be a warm holiday weekend, but you and your children can keep cool!

Additional programs and activities will be scheduled later in the summer when new Orders are provided by Contra Costa County Health Department. Residents are encouraged to stay connected with the City of Antioch by following the daily announcements posted on the website www.antiochca.gov and participating in the Virtual Recreation Center at https://www.antiochca.gov/recreation/virtual-recreation-center-and-network/.

For more information about summer recreation programs and activities including summer camps for kids, sports programs, senior services and the Antioch Water Park summer season, please call the Antioch Recreation Department at 925-776-3050. Recreation staff is working each day to assist Antioch families.



Antioch Water Park family swim

