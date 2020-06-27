Antioch Council to hold Virtual Round Table Discussion Tuesday on racial injustice & police-community relations

By Allen Payton

The Antioch City Council will hold what is expected to be the first of several community forums, labeled as Virtual Round Table Discussions, to “better understand and address racial injustice and police-community relations” on Tuesday night, June 30, 2020.

The forums are a result of two special meetings held last week by the council to discuss forming an two-council member ad hoc committee on police reform. On a split vote of 3-2 the council instead decided to hold community forums with all council members participating, along with the Police Crime Prevention Commission. (See related articles here and here)

The meeting will include the following elements:

1) Mayor and Council Members Opening Comments

2) Public Comments

3) Discuss and consider comments from the community.

4) Discuss and make recommendations on future agenda items and meetings

If you wish to make a public comment, you may do so any of the following ways: (1) by filling out an online speaker card, located at https://www.antiochca.gov/speaker_card, (2) by emailing the City Clerk prior to or during the meeting at cityclerk@ci.antioch.ca.us, or (3) by dialing (925) 776-3057 during the meeting.Antioch City Council meetings are available via Comcast channel 24, AT&T U-verse channel 99, or live stream on the City’s website at https://www.antiochca.gov/government/city-council-meetings/live/.



