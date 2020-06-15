Families can still get outdoors while staying at home – host a family camping event right in your own backyard! June is “Great Outdoors Month” so the Antioch Recreation Department is hosting a Community Campout in your backyard on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Prepare for an unforgettable evening in nature, from gathering the right camping supplies to making the perfect s’more. There are camping and nature movies you can watch, games that all ages can play, and the unforgettable campfire songs. Every campout should end with stargazing and a song or two. The Recreation Department has pulled together a list of resources for planning your backyard campout, even if you still choose to sleep in the house!

Visit the campout page https://www.antiochca.gov/recreation/virtual-recreation-center-and-network/ to get started. Families are encouraged to share their “camping” pictures on the Recreation Facebook page www.facebook.com/antiochrecreation starting Saturday, June 20th. Great Outdoors Month began under President Clinton in 1998 and has grown into a month-long celebration of the outdoors. Today, during COVID-19, parks and outdoor places have become essential to a healthy and active life for all family members.

For more information about the Antioch Community Campout – In Your Backyard – call the Recreation Department at (925) 776-3050.



Share this:



Antioch community campout 2020

