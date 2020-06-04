Antioch Catholic church to hold social distancing rooftop, parking lot mass Sunday, June 7th

By Allen Payton

Following the words of Jesus in Matthew 10:27 who said, “What I tell you in the dark, speak in the daylight; what is whispered in your ear, proclaim from the roofs”, according to an Antioch resident and parishioner, “all the Sunday Masses at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church this weekend, 7:30am, 10:30am, 12:30pm, and 6pm, will be celebrated from the rooftop of the detached garage while parishioners will be in their cars parked socially distanced in the surrounding parking lots. Eucharist will be distributed after Mass as the cars exit the parking lots.”

The church is located at 1313 A Street in Antioch. For more information visit https://holyrosaryantioch.org/.



