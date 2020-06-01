Antioch, Brentwood police prepare for possible looting Monday

Some stores already closed or closing early due to threat on social media

By Allen Payton

Due to a comment posted on Twitter by someone who claims to be from Oakland, telling people in Oakland to go to Antioch and the Streets of Brentwood shopping center to loot, on Monday, both the Antioch and Brentwood Police Departments are making preparations.

The message, posted in Antioch at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 reads, “Oakland, we need to make our way to Antioch and the streets of Brentwood today and take EVERYTHING. The outlets is outside so it’ll be easier to break in and take everything! THIS IS ALL FOR GORGE DONT FORGET! REPOST!” That refers to George Floyd, the man who died after a Minneapolis police office had his knee on Floyd’s neck pinning him to the street for nine minutes, while two other officers also had him pinned down, while a fourth officer stood by guarding them. The tweet has since been removed.

When asked about the message, Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks responded, “Already on it.”

Brentwood Police posted the following about their actions to prepare their city, and specifically the shopping center:

“While we stand by everyone’s right to peacefully protest in this difficult time, threats of looting and vandalism will be taken seriously. We have learned of such threats being spread on social media directed at the Streets of Brentwood.

As a result, Streets of Brentwood will be closing businesses early today and we will be adding additional staffing to the area to monitor the safety of the public and protection of property. In the interest of everyone’s safety, we ask that you avoid the Streets of Brentwood since businesses will be closed and access to the property will be closed off.”

As of 3:40 p.m., witness said they saw Antioch Police are gathering at the Somersville Towne Center and asking the stores to close. Another resident reported the Lowe’s and Target stores are closed in Antioch.

Also, Brentwood PD posted on their Facebook page at 3:40 p.m. that “Home Depot contacted us to let us know they have closed early today for the safety of their employees and customers.”

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



