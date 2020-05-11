Woman arrested for attempted murder as Antioch Mother’s Day family dispute turns deadly

Runs down female family member, stabs husband

By Allen Payton

According to Antioch Police Corporal Vanderpool, Sunday night, May 10, 2020 at about 10:00 p.m. at 3185 Contra Loma Blvd. family dispute that went bad.

It started as a minor domestic argument and one of the family members got upset and as she was driving off in her car she allegedly, intentionally ran over a female family member, who experienced serious injuries to her pelvis and leg,” Vanderpool stated.

“Then the driver got out and stabbed who we believe to be is her soon to be ex-husband,” he said. “The female victim was transported to the hospital by helicopter that landed in Chichibu Park. The male victim is in stable condition with a serious stab wound to his leg.”

The suspect was arrested and taken to county jail on attempted murder charges,” Vanderpool added.



