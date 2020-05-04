Washington, DC – “We are so pleased to announce that this weekend, our dad returned home from the hospital. He’s eager to get back to California, but he’ll continue his recovery in Washington, DC until his doctors determine it’s safe to fly,” wrote his sons Tristan and Tucker DeSaulnier in a press release on Monday from the Congressman’s office.

“We want to say thank you, on our Dad’s behalf, to everyone who has reached out and everyone who has been pulling for him. Your thoughts, prayers, and compassion have helped sustain him throughout this experience. We are also eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who helped save our Dad’s life,” the continued. “While he’s made truly remarkable progress and has come so far, our Dad still has work to do and we appreciate his friends and constituents affording him time and support as the next phase of his recovery begins.”

DeSaulnier represents California’s Congressional 11th District in the U.S. House of Representatives which includes portions of Antioch and most of Contra Costa County



Share this:



Rep. DeSaulnier 11-7-19

