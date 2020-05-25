Two teens one man shot another man arrested in Antioch early Monday morning

By Corporal Brian Rose #4309, Antioch Police Field Services

On Monday morning, May 25, 2020, at approximately 12:58 AM, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block Cashew Street. Upon arrival, officers located two males, 16 and 22 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first-aid until relieved by medical personnel. Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment and are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the scene, officers learned of a third shooting victim who arrived at a local hospital. The third victim is 16 years old and his injuries were also considered non-life threatening.

A 26-year-old male was arrested near the scene in connection with the shooting. Additionally, officers located the firearm that was suspected to have been used as well as clothing discarded by the suspect when he fled the scene on foot immediately after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



