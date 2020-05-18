Two arrested in Antioch for stolen car from Pleasant Hill Thursday night

By Antioch Police Department

APD Swing and Night Shift officers have two detained at Auto Center Drive and Sycamore Drive who were spotted driving a vehicle stolen from Pleasant Hill on Highway 4 into our city. People who drive stolen cars rarely do it to joyride – they usually come into town to commit other crimes, and we just can’t allow that. The driver in this instance will receive complimentary shuttle service to the County Jail in Martinez.

Here’s the law folks:

California Vehicle Code § 10851. Theft and Unlawful Taking or Driving of a Vehicle

(a) Any person who drives or takes a vehicle not his or her own, without the consent of the owner thereof, and with intent either to permanently or temporarily deprive the owner thereof of his or her title to or possession of the vehicle, whether with or without intent to steal the vehicle, or any person who is a party or an accessory to or an accomplice in the driving or unauthorized taking or stealing, is guilty of a public offense and, upon conviction thereof, shall be punished by imprisonment in a county jail for not more than one year or pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170 of the Penal Code or by a fine of not more than five thousand dollars ($5,000), or by both the fine and imprisonment. #AntiochPD #APDSwingShift #APDNightShift #AntiochStrong #CVC10851



APD stolen PH car 05-14-20

