Traffic stop for window tint violation leads to arrest in Antioch Tuesday or stolen gun from Oregon

By Antioch Police Department

There’s a saying in police work – There’s no such thing as a “routine” traffic stop. Case and point yesterday, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at about 4:50 pm, an officer patrolling Lone Tree Way and Mokelumne Drive spotted a Toyota Camry with illegal tint on the front windows. The officer stopped the vehicle and learned the driver was on probation with a court-ordered condition allowing search by an officer for any reason. The officer searched the vehicle and found a gun underneath the seat. After checking the serial number, he learned the gun had been reported stolen from a burglary in Grants Pass, Oregon. The driver was sent to the County Jail for possession of the stolen gun plus probation violation and his vehicle was impounded.

As you have maybe seen from our previous posts, APD is working hard to take illegally possessed firearms from the wrong hands before they can be used to cause harm. One of the ways we do this is by conducting probation compliance checks on individuals we contact during the course of our day. These checks sometimes result in illegally possessed weapons, drugs, or other contraband.

If you are contacted during a traffic stop, please keep in mind that our officers are trained to never treat these encounters as “routine,” and to always be aware of hidden dangers. What can you do when you’re stopped?

Slow down and pull to the right when it is safe to do so. Turn the motor off and do not exit your vehicle unless specifically asked to do so. Roll down all of the windows and turn on the interior light at night. Keep your hands on the steering wheel and avoid digging around for papers or your license until requested.

We get being pulled over can be stressful but, taking these steps will surely be appreciated by the officer, and help things run smoother.

#AntiochPD #AntiochStrong



Share this:



APD stopped car & gun 05-26-20

