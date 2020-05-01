Three teens arrested for burglary at Deer Valley High School on Wednesday

By Antioch Police Department

Lesson Plan: Crime isn’t the ticket to a successful future.

On Wednesday, APD was alerted to a burglary that had just occurred at Deer Valley High School. Officers learned multiple suspects broke into classrooms and stole electronics, laptops, along with drinks and snacks. After viewing video of the incident, our diligent officers began an extensive area search, and located three matching suspects. They attempted to test-out their social distancing skills by sprinting away from the law, but all were captured by our new speedy Officer Carpenter. A search revealed ski masks, a replica handgun, along with some of the stolen loot. The school yard thieves, who ranged in ages from 14-17, were arrested, with two sent to Juvenile Hall, and a third released to a parent.

Working in partnership with our community helps us put a stop to crime. If you spot something unusual, please give us a call at (925) 778-2441, or 9-1-1 if you think it’s an emergency. Be our extra set of eyes and leave the tough stuff to us!



DVHS burglary 04-29-20

