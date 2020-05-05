Three arrested for drug dealing, illegal gun possession in Antioch Saturday night

By Antioch Police Department

Did you know APD has three different shifts for patrol operations? Our shifts are normally 10 hours and provide for some overlap to ensure maximum coverage.

On Saturday, APD Swing Shift was conducting crime suppression efforts in response to citizen complaints of drug dealing and other illegal activity in the Sycamore area. A little after 7 pm, officers saw three individuals dealing drugs in a shopping center near L Street and Sycamore. Officers swooped-in and detained the involved people in a vehicle before they could slip away. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded pistol under the seat, along with marijuana and promethazine cough syrup for sale. All three were arrested and another illegally possessed gun was taken off the street.

Promethazine cough syrup, known by the street-lingo “Purple Drank” and “Sizzurp,” is a commonly abused opioid-based controlled substance, especially among our youth. When mixed with alcohol or flavored sodas, it is said to have mind-altering effects. In 2017, the United States Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,000 emergency room visits related to the misuse of this drug. Certain brands of this syrup are known to sometimes sell for thousands of dollars on the street.

If you are struggling with drug addiction, or know someone who is, there is help available. The US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) maintains a website and toll-free hotline with addiction program resources across the country:

https://findtreatment.gov or 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Opioid addiction has torn apart many families and destroyed many lives across our country. Our officers carry lifesaving “Narcan” to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. APD is here for you even if you struggle with these problems. Please help us stop drug dealing in our neighborhoods by reporting suspicious behavior, which you can do so anonymously by calling (925) 778-2441 or texting 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH. #AntiochStrong #AntiochPD #APDSwingShift



