Suspect in Monday morning shooting of roommate charged with murder Wednesday

By Sergeant James Stenger, Investigations Bureau, Antioch Police Department

Suspect Marc Siegel. Photo by APD.

On May 18, 2020, at approximately 8:30 AM, Antioch police officers were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Iron Peak Court for a male subject who had been shot. It was determined there was an argument between roommates. (See related article)

During the argument one of the roommates, 43-year-old Marc Siegel, shot the other roommate, a 43-year-old male, who was declared deceased at the scene.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, this case was presented the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Marc Alexander Siegel was charged with one count of murder -Penal Code 187(a) – along with a firearm enhancement –Penal Code 12022.53(d)-. Siegel is being held at the County Jail in Martinez with bail set at $2,000,000.

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Smith at (925) 779-6876. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

