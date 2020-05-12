Republic Services offers cleanups in Antioch beginning May 18

Good news, Antioch! Beginning the week of May 18th, Republic Services will reinstate all curbside on-call bulky, recycling, and yard waste cleanups as well as large item and e-waste pickups. Customers whose cleanups were postponed will be contacted to have them rescheduled.

If you would like to schedule a cleanup or have any questions, contact Republic Services Customer Service at (925) 685-4711. Saturday neighborhood cleanups will also be rescheduled with dates to be determined.



