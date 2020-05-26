“Porch pirates” arrested with stolen property in Antioch Monday afternoon

By Antioch Police Department

We are all familiar with the term “porch pirates” by now, unfortunately, as people who steal delivered packages off of other people’s porches. Generally, we see an uptick in these types of incidents around the holidays as several people will shop online for their gifts. In today’s shelter in place environment, several members of our community have also increased their online shopping while retail shopping is suspended.

On Monday, May 25, 2020, some would be “porch pirates” met their match when the ever-diligent citizens of Antioch continued to show they’re looking out for each other. This afternoon, we received several calls in the southeast end of town of a male subject stealing items off of unsuspecting residents’ porches. While officers circulated the area, they were able to locate the vehicle and two suspects responsible!

Several items of stolen property and possible stolen mail were found and much of the property will be returned to the rightful owners. For their troubles, these two will be spending the rest of their holiday at county jail on theft, conspiracy and possession of stolen property charges. As always if you see something, say something!!! Thank you to all of the callers that helped us get this case resolved today!



Porch Pirates stolen goods & car APD 05-25-20





Porch Pirates surveillance video screenshot & arrests APD 05-25-20

