Pinole man struck, killed by Bethel Island woman on Highway 4 in Antioch Friday night

By CHP – Contra Costa

Friday evening, May 8, 2020 at approximately 9:20 pm, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a vehicle collision vs. a pedestrian on HWY 4 westbound, east of Laurel Road. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, a 29-year-old male pedestrian from Pinole, had been struck by a vehicle and was lying in the roadway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. The driver of the Nissan sedan that hit the pedestrian suffered major injuries and she was transported to the hospital. The Contra Costa County Sheriff Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of identify of the deceased male pedestrian.

In the initial investigation, the 23-year-old female driver from Bethel Island was traveling westbound on HWY 4 in a 2012 Nissan Versa, east of Laurel road. For unknown reasons, the male pedestrian was in the roadway and directly in the path of the approaching Nissan. The driver of the Nissan was unable to avoid the pedestrian and collided into him, causing fatal injuries. The driver suffered non-life-threatening but major injuries and was transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek. Her two passengers in the Nissan were not injured.

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980. Thank you



