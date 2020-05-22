By Antioch Police Department

Friday morning, May 22, 2020, at about 6:05 am, we received a call of a silent alarm at J.C. Penney in Slatten Ranch Shopping Center. While officers were responding, our Dispatch Center received reports of several more activations, with the alarm company advising the surveillance cameras were being taken offline from inside the building.

The first arriving officer located an open door, and upon checking it, a suspect quickly pulled it shut from inside. A containment perimeter was established on the building, and a search team was formed to include Canine Officer Smith and his partner Kona. After an hours long search, a suspect was found hiding behind a small wall above the ceiling tiles. He was arrested and found to be in possession of several articles of jewelry from inside the store.

Further investigation revealed at least two additional suspects entered, smashed the jewelry cases, and attempted to steal approximately $50,000 worth of jewelry. APD officers were able to find all of the stolen jewelry concealed in duffel bag inside the store. The two additional suspects were able to escape, but officers are continuing to investigate, and have good leads on their identities.

We would like to thank our friends at the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, who assisted us with thermal imaging cameras while we performed our exhaustive search of the interior. We would also like to thank our residents for equipping us with several pieces of technology we were able to use to search the building, including our UAV (“drones”) and pole cameras. This technology makes our jobs easier and much safer.

