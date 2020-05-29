McCauley will soon offer luxury lofts in Antioch’s historic downtown Rivertown

Here is a sneak peek into the progress of Antioch’s new Luxury Lofts on W. Second Street. Good things happening in Downtown Antioch! Posted by Sean McCauley on Thursday, May 28, 2020

Luxury residential lofts will soon be available in Rivertown – Antioch’s historic downtown on W. 2nd Street from Sean McCauley Investments.

“Here is a sneak peek into the progress of Antioch’s new Luxury Lofts on W. Second Street,” said McCauley. “Good things happening in downtown Antioch!”



Share this: