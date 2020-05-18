Man who couldn’t spell his own name to Antioch Police arrested with bag of heroin, loaded gun Sunday morning

By Antioch Police Department

Here’s another #ForgetfulFelon…

This morning, at around 7:00 am, an APD Day Shift officer was on patrol in the area of East 6th Street. He saw a car stopped facing the wrong way and decided to have a chat with the driver. Said driver had a hard time remembering how to spell his own name (which threw up some red flags) so he was asked to step out of the car. Upon doing so, a bundle of heroin fell from his lap onto the ground (we can’t make this stuff up). Immediately after, he was fitted with a pair of bracelets, which we are known for providing in these instances.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded semi-automatic pistol with a 30-round extended magazine. The serial number to the firearm was badly scratched-off, which is commonly found on stolen guns in an effort to make them untraceable. Upon learning his true name, our forgetful felon was determined to have a felony warrant for burglary and evading a police officer. We had no hard feelings over the situation and gave our forgetful felon a free ride to the County Jail, where he was booked on eight separate felony charges, probation violation, and his outstanding warrant.

APD is committed to reducing violent crime in our neighborhoods, and one of the biggest ways we do this is by conducting proactive stops. In this case, a simple traffic violation led to the seizure of an illegally possessed firearm and the arrest of a wanted felon. Team Blue was able to take another gun off the street before it could be used to harm anyone, and I’d say that’s all in a good day’s work.

So far this year, we have seen a 5.9% reduction in violent crime and a 4% reduction in property crime. What do you think fans of APD? Are you glad proactive policing is back? Let us know in the comments section!

(take a look at the last picture and find the gun hidden along the driver’s seat) #AntiochPD #APDDayShift #AntiochStrong #ProactivePolicing



