Lone Tree Golf Course and Driving Range re-opening May 4 with social spacing, safety guidelines

The Golf Course and driving range will re-open this Monday, May 4th adhering to social spacing and safety requirements:

Social Spacing of six-foot spacing minimum required at all times for entire property.

required at all times for entire property. Tee time reservations mandatory. Call 925-706-4220 to make your reservation. No walk ins. Limited Tee times each hour. Walking rounds encouraged. One rider per cart (No riders/non-golfers at this time) Golf Carts sanitized after each use. No carts issued after 4 PM; walking rounds only after 4 PM.

Pre-payment strongly recommended. Call the Golf Shop 925-706-4220 and pay for your round in advance over the phone or pay online here. If calling, please designate one player to pay for the whole group and other players in group pay that individual back day of.

Golf Shop & Clubhouse will be closed to Golfers.

to Golfers. Clubhouse bathrooms will be closed! On course bathrooms will be open and sanitized regularly throughout each day.

will be On course bathrooms will be open and sanitized regularly throughout each day. Face-masks required in Clubhouse area.

On Course

Cups on course inverted so ball easily removed from cup.

Pins must be left in.

No rakes in sand traps; lift & place rule in sand traps.

No ball-washers or trash cans on course.

No congregating before or after round including in parking lots or patio areas.

Driving Range

Range hours 6 AM – 8 PM.

Every other range stall closed.

Call golf shop to purchase bucket or see attendant on range ; give credit card, debit card, or range card # for charges.

; give credit card, debit card, or range card # for charges. Last bucket sold will be 7:30 PM.

Support social spacing guidelines at all times so that all may stay healthy and all can continue to enjoy golf!



Share this:



Lone Tree Golf & Event Center FB

