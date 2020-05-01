Lone Tree Golf Course and Driving Range re-opening May 4 with social spacing, safety guidelines
The Golf Course and driving range will re-open this Monday, May 4th adhering to social spacing and safety requirements:
- Social Spacing of six-foot spacing minimum required at all times for entire property.
- Tee time reservations mandatory. Call 925-706-4220 to make your reservation.
- No walk ins.
- Limited Tee times each hour.
- Walking rounds encouraged.
- One rider per cart (No riders/non-golfers at this time)
- Golf Carts sanitized after each use.
- No carts issued after 4 PM; walking rounds only after 4 PM.
- Pre-payment strongly recommended.
- Call the Golf Shop 925-706-4220 and pay for your round in advance over the phone or pay online here.
- If calling, please designate one player to pay for the whole group and other players in group pay that individual back day of.
- Golf Shop & Clubhouse will be closed to Golfers.
- Clubhouse bathrooms will be closed! On course bathrooms will be open and sanitized regularly throughout each day.
- Face-masks required in Clubhouse area.
On Course
- Cups on course inverted so ball easily removed from cup.
- Pins must be left in.
- No rakes in sand traps; lift & place rule in sand traps.
- No ball-washers or trash cans on course.
- No congregating before or after round including in parking lots or patio areas.
Driving Range
- Range hours 6 AM – 8 PM.
- Every other range stall closed.
- Call golf shop to purchase bucket or see attendant on range; give credit card, debit card, or range card # for charges.
- Last bucket sold will be 7:30 PM.
Support social spacing guidelines at all times so that all may stay healthy and all can continue to enjoy golf!
