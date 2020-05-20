June 1st deadline for organizations seeking grants from Antioch Community Foundation

A total of $20,000 available

Grant applications are now available from the Antioch Community Foundation for Program/Capacity/Event support or Collaboration/Community Impact support for the 2020-21 fiscal year and will be accepted between May 26, 2020 and June 1, 2020.

Interested organizations serving Antioch residents may contact Executive Director, Keith Archuleta to request an application at keith@emeraldhpc.com.

Applications must be submitted to the Antioch Community Foundation via email to keith@emeraldhpc.com no later than 5:00 pm Monday, June 1, 2020.

Available Grants

Program/Capacity/Event Support Grant

The Program/Capacity/Event Support Grant will award grants in this category in the general range of $100 to $1,000 for community event sponsorships, program support, and organizational capacity building (such as, office technology, financial management or evaluation/assessment tools, and/or board or volunteer training, etc.) to nonprofit organizations serving one or more ACF grant priority areas. (A pool of $10,000 has been allocated for this category.)

Community Impact Grant

The Community Impact Grant will award grants in this category in the general range of $500 to $2,000 or more with the focus on encouraging outcome-based, collaborative efforts for community impact to nonprofit organizations serving one or more ACF grant priority areas. (A pool of $10,000 has been allocated for this category.)

When Applications Are Due:

Applications must be submitted to the Antioch Community Foundation via e-mail no later than 5:00 pm Monday, June 1, 2020. No mailed or faxed documents will be accepted.

Application Process and Timeline

Grants for 2020-21 in the Program/Capacity/Event or Collaboration/Community Impact categories will be awarded through the following annual application process:

Applications may be submitted to the Antioch Community Foundation via email any time after Noon, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 and no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, June 1, 2020. Funding recommendations will be reviewed by the Antioch Community Foundation Board on June 16, 2020 and notification to organizations of grant funding status will be made by June 26, 2020. Grant awards will be mailed beginning August 7, 2020. Organizations that are allocated a grant amount that is reduced from the amount requested on their application will be required to submit a modified budget showing how the allocated funds will be budgeted. Revised documentation will be due on or before Friday, July 10, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. Grantees must submit a final grant report for 2020-21 by June 1, 2021 or within 2 months of completion of any one-time event or activity for which the award is given, in order to be considered for future funding.

Please closely review the application packet for more information about the Antioch Community Foundation, our 2020-21 Grant Funding Cycle, and our Grant Priority Focus Areas. Both grant applications are included in the application packet.



