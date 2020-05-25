Injured dirt bike rider in Antioch airlifted to trauma center Sunday night
From East Contra Costa Fire Protection District
Antioch: Sunday, May 24, 2020 7:57pm East Contra Costa Fire Protection District personnel from companies E52 and BC5 were called to provide automatic aid with ConFire E381 with an injured dirt bike rider in a field behind Target on Slatten Ranch Road, Medical helicopter ConAir1 transported the patient to our local trauma center.
EastConFire heli Antioch dirtbike rider 05-24-20