Injured dirt bike rider in Antioch airlifted to trauma center Sunday night

Medical helicopter ConAir1 at the intersection of Slatten Ranch Road and Wicklow Way, near the J.C. Penney store in Antioch, prepares to take an injured dirt bike rider to the hospital Sunday night, May 24, 2020. Photo by ECCFPD.

From East Contra Costa Fire Protection District

Antioch: Sunday, May 24, 2020 7:57pm East Contra Costa Fire Protection District personnel from companies E52 and BC5 were called to provide automatic aid with ConFire E381 with an injured dirt bike rider in a field behind Target on Slatten Ranch Road, Medical helicopter ConAir1 transported the patient to our local trauma center.

