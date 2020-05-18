Following chase and crash into police car, K-9 helps arrest man for auto theft, aggravated assault on a police officer and evading Saturday

By Antioch Police Department

In our latest edition of #ShenaniganSaturday

At about 1:45 pm, an alert APD officer was on patrol in the area of 18th and A Streets, when he spotted a vehicle reported stolen the previous day. When Team Blue (that’s us!) attempted to halt the vehicle, the driver hit a cop car and led officers on a pursuit to the area of L and 18th Streets. It was there, the driver struck a curb and his rampage was finally brought to a stop by Canine Officer Smith and his loyal companion Kona (pictured above in all her regalness). Said driver was brought to the County Jail, where he was booked for multiple felonies, including aggravated assault on a police officer, auto theft, and evading.

We receive ongoing training in vehicular pursuits, with YOUR safety always at the top of our concerns. Thankfully, no officers or innocent bystanders were hurt from this incident. We hope you can tell from our posts that APD is serious about protecting OUR city! We take a lot of pride in proactive patrolling because of the overwhelming support we receive from all of you. Trust me when I say it makes a huge difference to our officers, and we won’t ever stop when it comes to PROTECTING OUR CITY!

(FYI: We know you’re probably wondering, but thankfully aggravated felony assault doesn’t qualify for a zero-bail immediate release from jail).

