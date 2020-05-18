Felon wanted for auto theft in San Mateo County arrested in Antioch with stolen U-Haul from Walnut Creek early Saturday morning

By Antioch Police Department

While you were sleeping…

At about 3:18 am Saturday, May 16, 2020, an officer on patrol near Hillcrest Avenue and Larkspur Drive spotted a U-Haul which had been reported stolen to the Walnut Creek Police Department. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to have a felony warrant for (you guessed it) auto theft out of San Mateo County. Said driver received a complimentary set of chrome bracelets and was brought to the County Jail for a new charge of auto theft, possession of burglary tools, and the outstanding warrant.

As we mentioned before, auto theft suspects use these vehicles to commit other crimes in our city. We have noticed a trend of stolen rental trucks being used in commercial burglaries during the early morning hours. Luckily, we intercepted this crook just in-time, because there was no stolen loot in the truck.

We are always on the lookout but, ask you to be also. It’s not normal to be moving things at 3 am in a rental truck, so be our extra set of eyes, and give us a call if you spot anything. Our dispatch number is (925) 778-2441, or 9-1-1 if you think it’s an emergency.

Remember, APD Night Shift doesn’t sleep until the sun comes up, so don’t be afraid to call us! Thanks for helping us keep Antioch safe!!!

