DUI driver arrested after crashing car on James Donlon Thursday night

By Antioch Police Department

“I only had one beer…”

That’s what the driver of this car told officers after crashing into a light pole and three trees at James Donlon Blvd. and Hummingbird Drive. By the looks of things, you’d expect to see major injuries, or even worse. The driver, who was placed under arrest for DUI, escaped with only minor cuts and scrapes. Her car is totaled, and if convicted, she faces fines/fees of approximately $10,000, loss of her license, DUI offender classes, and jail or community service. Thankfully, no innocent bystanders were hurt from this incident.

I don’t know how many times we gotta say this – PLEASE DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE! Tens of thousands are injured on our roadways from DUI drivers each year. THERE IS NO EXCUSE!!!

What can you do if you spot an impaired driver? First, maintain a safe distance, try to get a license plate, and call 9-1-1. You never know who you might save by doing this.



APD DUI crash car & downed pole 05-07-20





APD DUI crash & driver 05-07-20

