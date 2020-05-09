«
»

DUI driver arrested after crashing car on James Donlon Thursday night

Photos by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

“I only had one beer…”

That’s what the driver of this car told officers after crashing into a light pole and three trees at James Donlon Blvd. and Hummingbird Drive. By the looks of things, you’d expect to see major injuries, or even worse. The driver, who was placed under arrest for DUI, escaped with only minor cuts and scrapes. Her car is totaled, and if convicted, she faces fines/fees of approximately $10,000, loss of her license, DUI offender classes, and jail or community service. Thankfully, no innocent bystanders were hurt from this incident.

Photos by APD.

I don’t know how many times we gotta say this – PLEASE DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE! Tens of thousands are injured on our roadways from DUI drivers each year. THERE IS NO EXCUSE!!!

What can you do if you spot an impaired driver? First, maintain a safe distance, try to get a license plate, and call 9-1-1. You never know who you might save by doing this.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


APD DUI crash car & downed pole 05-07-20


APD DUI crash & driver 05-07-20


This entry was posted on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at 12:13 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply