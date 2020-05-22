Drive-by Memorial Day Commemoration in Antioch Monday, May 25

On Monday, May 25, 2020, the City of Antioch will host a social distance drive-by Memorial Day Commemoration honoring those who gave their all for the freedoms in our country. The event will begin at 11:00 AM at the Antioch Marina in front of the Veteran’s Memorial at the foot of L Street.

Those who attend will then proceed to the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) to lay a wreath at the World War I Memorial.

That will be followed by a drive to Oak View Memorial Park to lay a wreath at the First Responders Memorial and conclude with a grab and go lunch in the parking lot of the VFW Post 6435 on Fulton Shipyard Road. The event is sponsored by the Rivertown Lions Club, VFW, and Delta Veterans Group. Please join us as we honor the lives of our fallen heroes.

For more information, please contact the event coordinators JR Wilson, Darlene Horn or Velma Wilson.



Memorial Day FLYER 2020

