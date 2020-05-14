«
Dozier-Libbey Medical High School honors seniors with graduating caps and gowns, Monday

Photos from DLMHS Facebook page.

By Allen Payton

On Monday, May 11, 2020 the faculty and staff of Antioch’s Dozier-Libbey Medical High School honored the graduating seniors holding signs and cheering them as they picked up their graduation caps and gowns.

Photos by DLMHS.

Students also dropped off their textbooks and any books that were checked out from the school’s library.

Photos by DLMHS.

A post on the DLMHS Facebook page on Tuesday reads, “Thank you to the Class of 2020! The staff enjoyed seeing you yesterday at the cap and gown pick up.” An online graduation ceremony for Dozier-Libbey will be held in early June. The district is planning on holding in-person graduation ceremonies some time in August.

Photos by Maria Chacon.

