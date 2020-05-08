Deer Valley High seniors receive graduation caps and gowns given special yard sign to celebrate Thursday

By Allen Payton

Yesterday, Thursday, May 7, 2020 Deer Valley High School celebrated the Class of 2020 as they picked up their caps and gowns with a special surprise for each senior. That surprise was the gift of a yard sign with the words “Congratulations Class of 2020 Wolverine Strong” emblazoned across it, with the school’s DV logo in the center.

Seniors were greeted with balloons, as they drove through bubble blowers illuminated with the school colors, and music filled the air to celebrate the students. Even Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks attended and congratulated the soon to be graduates.

The event was held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the school’s parking lot. See more in the KTVU Fox 2 news report, here.



