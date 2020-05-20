Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder now offering online video marriage services

The Clerk-Recorder is now offering marriage licenses and civil marriage ceremonies online for County residents. Clerk-Recorder staff perform the civil ceremonies using Zoom or FaceTime.

“June is traditionally a month of many weddings,” Deborah Cooper, County Clerk-Recorder said. “We are pleased to offer our constituents a creative new method to be married during this crisis.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently issued an Executive Order permitting the issuance of marriage licenses and the conduct of remote civil wedding ceremonies via teleconferencing technologies.

At least one of the parties to the marriage must be a Contra Costa County resident. The couple must appear together on the video and be physically present within the State of California. Invited guests may join in to view the ceremony. No additional software is required for the license or the ceremony, but the couple must complete the forms in advance of the ceremony. A computer, tablet, or cell phone with a microphone/camera and an internet connection is required.

Marriage service appointments are currently available Tuesday through Thursday, during the month of June. If couples would like more information or to schedule an appointment, email marriages@cr.cccounty.us or call (925) 335-7900.



