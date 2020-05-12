Contra Costa Coronavirus Update: 1,066 cases, 32 total deaths, only 18 hospitalized in county

By Allen Payton

As of this morning, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) is reporting a total of 1,066 cases of COVID-19/coronavirus, and a total of 32 deaths in the county. There are only 18 people diagnosed with the virus currently hospitalized.

There were 14 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, 3 more on Sunday and 12 more cases reported on Saturday.

A total of 19,176 people have been tested for the virus in the county.

To see the all the statistics provided by CCHS, click here.



CCHealth Coronavirus Dashboard 05-12-20

