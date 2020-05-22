By Allen Payton

As of this morning, Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) is reporting a total of 1,259 cases of COVID-19/coronavirus, and a total of 36 deaths in the county. A total of 1,056 have recovered, which is 83.9%, consistent with the previously reported number of those who have tested positive for the virus and recovered.

There were 25 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, but only 9 people diagnosed with the virus currently hospitalized.

A total of 27,874 people have been tested for the virus in the county.

To see the all the statistics provided by CCHS, click here.



Share this:



CCHealth Coronavirus Dashboard 05-22-20.jpg

