ConFire crews battle two blazes in Antioch Saturday, two homes damaged

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters battled a house fire and grass fire in two parts of Antioch on Saturday.

On the south side of town, about 5:00 p.m., according to Antioch resident Kelli-Jo Kipp, a four-alarm grass fire occurred on a hill on the back side of Danridge Court. It threatened several homes. But, fire crews from four ladder trucks were able to get the blaze under control. No structures were damaged according to witnesses. (See more photos of fire on Facebook).

Then, about 7:00 p.m., according to the ConFire Public Information Officer, crews knocked down a two-alarm fire that damaged two homes on B Street. “Three people who were able to exit the structure are being treated for smoke inhalation.” The fire is under investigation.



