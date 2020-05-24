«

ConFire crews battle two blazes in Antioch Saturday, two homes damaged

FIre on hill near Danridge Court (left). Photo by Vanessa Hellman. Fire on B Street (right). Photo by ConFire.

By Allen Payton

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters battled a house fire and grass fire in two parts of Antioch on Saturday.

On the south side of town, about 5:00 p.m., according to Antioch resident Kelli-Jo Kipp, a four-alarm grass fire occurred on a hill on the back side of Danridge Court. It threatened several homes. But, fire crews from four ladder trucks were able to get the blaze under control. No structures were damaged according to witnesses. (See more photos of fire on Facebook).

Two homes on B Street were damaged. Photos by ConFire.

Then, about 7:00 p.m., according to the ConFire Public Information Officer, crews knocked down a two-alarm fire that damaged two homes on B Street. “Three people who were able to exit the structure are being treated for smoke inhalation.” The fire is under investigation.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


ConFire B St Antioch 05-23-20


Two fires Antioch 05-23-20


This entry was posted on Sunday, May 24th, 2020 at 2:54 pm and is filed under News, Fire. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

intermittently-sprang