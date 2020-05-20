City of Antioch considering Economic Support Package for local small business community

City recognizes economic pressures faced by Antioch businesses as a result of COVID-19

By Rolando Bonilla, Public Information Officer, City of Antioch

The City of Antioch will be seeking to establish a COVID-19 Economic Support Package specifically targeting small businesses within the City.

As the City begins moving towards re-opening, it recognizes the financial hardship that COVID-19 has created for Antioch’s business community.

“The City must do everything we can to help our small businesses recover as fast as possible, said Mayor Sean Wright. “We must ensure that Antioch continues to be a place for opportunity.”

As part of the City’s financial recovery strategy, city staff is exploring the following options:

Business license relief

Grants

Shared marketing

Expediting the business application process

The incentives and funding sources that could be included for the COVID-19 Economic Support Package will be discussed at a future meeting of the city council.



Share this: