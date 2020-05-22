«
»

CHP stops stolen car from San Bruno with switched plates in Antioch Thursday night

Stolen car suspect seated in handcuffs on the side of Auto Center Drive Thursday, May 21, 2020. Photo by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

Our friends at CHP – Contra Costa called over and said they had a Mercedes with switched plates (belonging to a Honda) pulled over on southbound Auto Center Drive near Highway 4 Thursday night, May 21, 2020. A check of the dashboard vehicle identification number (VIN) revealed the Mercedes was stolen from San Bruno, so APD Night Shift showed up like a sea of blue to help-out.

The driver is on his way to the county jail, and one more car is being returned to the rightful owner. Our partnership to keep East County safe is multiplied when we work together with our friends at the CHP. Nice bust fellas – call us anytime!

#AntiochPD   #CHPContraCosta   #EastCountyStrong   #CVC10851

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


APD CHP stolen car 05-21-20


This entry was posted on Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at 1:38 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply