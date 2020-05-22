CHP stops stolen car from San Bruno with switched plates in Antioch Thursday night

By Antioch Police Department

Our friends at CHP – Contra Costa called over and said they had a Mercedes with switched plates (belonging to a Honda) pulled over on southbound Auto Center Drive near Highway 4 Thursday night, May 21, 2020. A check of the dashboard vehicle identification number (VIN) revealed the Mercedes was stolen from San Bruno, so APD Night Shift showed up like a sea of blue to help-out.

The driver is on his way to the county jail, and one more car is being returned to the rightful owner. Our partnership to keep East County safe is multiplied when we work together with our friends at the CHP. Nice bust fellas – call us anytime!

