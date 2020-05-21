Car impounded for 30 days after driver caught spinning in Antioch street Saturday evening

Posted by Antioch Police Department on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

By Antioch Police Department

Did you see this video? We did, and we weren’t amused! (And we have a pretty good sense of humor!)

Last Saturday evening, this driver of this red Cadi thought the busy intersection of Lone Tree Way and Empire Avenue would be a good place to spin donuts for all to see. We launched an investigation and found the car on Monday morning. The Cadi was brought to car jail for 30 days while the owner reconsiders this behavior.

What can you do if you see reckless driving? Your safety is first – never put yourself in danger and give us a call at (925) 778-2441, or 9-1-1 if you think it’s an emergency. The dispatcher will ask you for a license plate and vehicle description, but don’t worry if you can’t get it. Video evidence helps us track these people down, but again, we don’t want you to compromise your safety doing so.

Here’s the law folks:

California Vehicle Code § 23109.2

(a) (1) Whenever a peace officer determines that a person was engaged in any of the activities set forth in paragraph (2), the peace officer may immediately arrest and take into custody that person and may cause the removal and seizure of the motor vehicle used in that offense in accordance with Chapter 10 (commencing with Section 22650). A motor vehicle so seized may be impounded for not more than 30 days.

(2) (A) A motor vehicle speed contest, as described in subdivision (a) of Section 23109.

(B) Reckless driving on a highway, as described in subdivision (a) of Section 23103.

(C) Reckless driving in an offstreet parking facility, as described in subdivision (b) of Section 23103.

(D) Exhibition of speed on a highway, as described in subdivision (c) of Section 23109.

APD car towed 05-20-20

