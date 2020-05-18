Antioch Water Park opening postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Memorial Day Weekend Opening cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis the City of Antioch, Recreation Department, is postponing all activity at the Antioch Water Park. The traditional opening weekend over the Memorial Day Holiday, May 23-25, 2020 is canceled. Current shelter-in-place rules prevent public gathering at this time for the safety of all residents and staff. The Water Park will open when it is safe to bring the community together.

May is National Water Safety Month so all families are encouraged to talk about water safety with their children. Drowning is the second leading cause of death among children ages 1-4 and more than 70% of childhood drowning incidents take place at home. The Water Park has an excellent safety video to share with families – www.antiochca.gov/water-park.

All Water Park operations will follow the directions provided by Contra Costa County Health Department including swimming lessons and water safety instruction, swimming exercise and general water park admission. When the final guidelines are released the Recreation Department will announce an opening date. Residents are encouraged to stay connected with the City of Antioch by following the daily announcements posted on the website www.antiochca.gov. For more information about the Antioch Water Park summer season, season passes, swimming lessons, and general summer recreation programs please call the Department at 925-776-3050. Recreation staff is working each day to assist Antioch families.



