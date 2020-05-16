«
Antioch to receive Department of Justice grant to address COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson today announced that counties and cities throughout the Northern District of California have been allocated a total or more than $7 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Justice awarded the grants through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, which was authorized by recent federal stimulus legislation. Antioch will receive $161,353. 

“First responders continue to work hard to keep the public safe at this time,” said U.S. Attorney Anderson. “They deserve not just our admiration and appreciation, but also our support. We are pleased to announce this funding to assist law enforcement and public safety efforts throughout our district.”

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations. Information on how to apply for grants is available at https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-18553.

California counties and municipalities throughout the Northern District received grants through the program:

Jurisdiction Name Grant Allocation
ALAMEDA CITY $41,660
ALAMEDA COUNTY $133,882
ANTIOCH CITY $161,353
BERKELEY CITY $135,693
CONCORD CITY $105,655
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY $82,337
DALY CITY $56,072
EAST PALO ALTO CITY $32,226
EMERYVILLE CITY $32,903
EUREKA CITY $50,185
FREMONT CITY $89,657
GILROY CITY $43,922
HAYWARD CITY $132,068
HUMBOLDT COUNTY $60,602
LAKE COUNTY $45,281
LIVERMORE CITY $43,242
MARIN COUNTY $58,008
MENDOCINO COUNTY $69,733
MONTEREY COUNTY $58,337
MOUNTAIN VIEW CITY $33,660
NAPA CITY $65,354
NAPA COUNTY $58,008
OAKLAND CITY $1,330,582
PETALUMA CITY $51,091
PITTSBURG CITY $63,695
REDWOOD CITY $42,488
RICHMOND CITY $221,800
ROHNERT PARK CITY $47,469
SALINAS CITY $235,764
SAN FRANCISCO CITY AND COUNTY $1,449,067
SAN JOSE CITY $865,998
SAN LEANDRO CITY $107,391
SAN MATEO CITY $58,562
SAN MATEO COUNTY $70,864
SAN PABLO CITY $46,867
SAN RAFAEL CITY $51,242
SANTA CLARA CITY $39,923
SANTA CLARA COUNTY $70,261
SANTA CRUZ CITY $107,845
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY $65,506
SANTA ROSA CITY $149,879
SONOMA COUNTY $140,146
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO CITY $40,751
SUNNYVALE CITY $37,584
UNION CITY $60,450
WATSONVILLE CITY $63,318

The Office of Justice Programs (OJP), directed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan, provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.

