Antioch to receive Department of Justice grant to address COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson today announced that counties and cities throughout the Northern District of California have been allocated a total or more than $7 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Justice awarded the grants through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, which was authorized by recent federal stimulus legislation. Antioch will receive $161,353.

“First responders continue to work hard to keep the public safe at this time,” said U.S. Attorney Anderson. “They deserve not just our admiration and appreciation, but also our support. We are pleased to announce this funding to assist law enforcement and public safety efforts throughout our district.”

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations. Information on how to apply for grants is available at https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-18553.

California counties and municipalities throughout the Northern District received grants through the program:

Jurisdiction Name Grant Allocation ALAMEDA CITY $41,660 ALAMEDA COUNTY $133,882 ANTIOCH CITY $161,353 BERKELEY CITY $135,693 CONCORD CITY $105,655 CONTRA COSTA COUNTY $82,337 DALY CITY $56,072 EAST PALO ALTO CITY $32,226 EMERYVILLE CITY $32,903 EUREKA CITY $50,185 FREMONT CITY $89,657 GILROY CITY $43,922 HAYWARD CITY $132,068 HUMBOLDT COUNTY $60,602 LAKE COUNTY $45,281 LIVERMORE CITY $43,242 MARIN COUNTY $58,008 MENDOCINO COUNTY $69,733 MONTEREY COUNTY $58,337 MOUNTAIN VIEW CITY $33,660 NAPA CITY $65,354 NAPA COUNTY $58,008 OAKLAND CITY $1,330,582 PETALUMA CITY $51,091 PITTSBURG CITY $63,695 REDWOOD CITY $42,488 RICHMOND CITY $221,800 ROHNERT PARK CITY $47,469 SALINAS CITY $235,764 SAN FRANCISCO CITY AND COUNTY $1,449,067 SAN JOSE CITY $865,998 SAN LEANDRO CITY $107,391 SAN MATEO CITY $58,562 SAN MATEO COUNTY $70,864 SAN PABLO CITY $46,867 SAN RAFAEL CITY $51,242 SANTA CLARA CITY $39,923 SANTA CLARA COUNTY $70,261 SANTA CRUZ CITY $107,845 SANTA CRUZ COUNTY $65,506 SANTA ROSA CITY $149,879 SONOMA COUNTY $140,146 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO CITY $40,751 SUNNYVALE CITY $37,584 UNION CITY $60,450 WATSONVILLE CITY $63,318

The Office of Justice Programs (OJP), directed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan, provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.



