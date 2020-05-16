Antioch to receive Department of Justice grant to address COVID-19 pandemic
SAN FRANCISCO – U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson today announced that counties and cities throughout the Northern District of California have been allocated a total or more than $7 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Justice awarded the grants through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, which was authorized by recent federal stimulus legislation. Antioch will receive $161,353.
“First responders continue to work hard to keep the public safe at this time,” said U.S. Attorney Anderson. “They deserve not just our admiration and appreciation, but also our support. We are pleased to announce this funding to assist law enforcement and public safety efforts throughout our district.”
“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”
The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.
Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations. Information on how to apply for grants is available at https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-18553.
California counties and municipalities throughout the Northern District received grants through the program:
|Jurisdiction Name
|Grant Allocation
|ALAMEDA CITY
|$41,660
|ALAMEDA COUNTY
|$133,882
|ANTIOCH CITY
|$161,353
|BERKELEY CITY
|$135,693
|CONCORD CITY
|$105,655
|CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
|$82,337
|DALY CITY
|$56,072
|EAST PALO ALTO CITY
|$32,226
|EMERYVILLE CITY
|$32,903
|EUREKA CITY
|$50,185
|FREMONT CITY
|$89,657
|GILROY CITY
|$43,922
|HAYWARD CITY
|$132,068
|HUMBOLDT COUNTY
|$60,602
|LAKE COUNTY
|$45,281
|LIVERMORE CITY
|$43,242
|MARIN COUNTY
|$58,008
|MENDOCINO COUNTY
|$69,733
|MONTEREY COUNTY
|$58,337
|MOUNTAIN VIEW CITY
|$33,660
|NAPA CITY
|$65,354
|NAPA COUNTY
|$58,008
|OAKLAND CITY
|$1,330,582
|PETALUMA CITY
|$51,091
|PITTSBURG CITY
|$63,695
|REDWOOD CITY
|$42,488
|RICHMOND CITY
|$221,800
|ROHNERT PARK CITY
|$47,469
|SALINAS CITY
|$235,764
|SAN FRANCISCO CITY AND COUNTY
|$1,449,067
|SAN JOSE CITY
|$865,998
|SAN LEANDRO CITY
|$107,391
|SAN MATEO CITY
|$58,562
|SAN MATEO COUNTY
|$70,864
|SAN PABLO CITY
|$46,867
|SAN RAFAEL CITY
|$51,242
|SANTA CLARA CITY
|$39,923
|SANTA CLARA COUNTY
|$70,261
|SANTA CRUZ CITY
|$107,845
|SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
|$65,506
|SANTA ROSA CITY
|$149,879
|SONOMA COUNTY
|$140,146
|SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO CITY
|$40,751
|SUNNYVALE CITY
|$37,584
|UNION CITY
|$60,450
|WATSONVILLE CITY
|$63,318
The Office of Justice Programs (OJP), directed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan, provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.