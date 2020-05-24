Antioch teen with outstanding warrants arrested Friday for illegal gun possession, stolen property

By Antioch Police Department

Good morning Antioch and fans of APD!!! We wanted to let you know about another proactive gun arrest:

Friday, May 22, 2020 at about 2 pm, an #APDDayShift officer patrolling Sycamore Drive and Spanos Street spotted a 17-year-old juvenile he knew had two active warrants. The juvenile was placed under arrest and found to have a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his waistband, with 14 rounds in the magazine. Things didn’t end there, because a gold necklace the juvenile was wearing was traced back to a previously reported theft. He was brought to Juvenile Hall for his warrants, along with the firearm and stolen property possession charges.

APD remains committed to reducing violent crime in our neighborhoods through proactive patrols, instead of sitting back and waiting for bad things to happen. This gun will NEVER be used to harm anyone and we hope this young offender will learn that crime doesn’t pay!

APD gun, magazine & teen suspect arrested 05-22-20

