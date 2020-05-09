«
»

Antioch Police step up traffic enforcement, discover illegal dagger, stolen mail Friday

Traffic stops reveal stolen mail and illegal dagger. Photos by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

We’re listening Antioch!!

APD’s Traffic Unit had a busy day responding to your concerns about speeding vehicles, stop sign violations, and reckless driving. Our focus areas on Friday, May 8, 2020 included East 18th Street, Lone Tree, Putnam, and Highway 4.

While patrolling Cavallo, an officer spotted a reckless driver traveling in excess of 65 MPH, and causing other motorists to take evasive action to avoid a collision. After stopping said vehicle, the officer noticed an illegal dagger in the center console. The vehicle was whisked-off to car jail and a search revealed a bag full of stolen mail. The driver was sent to people jail to receive remedial education on shelter in-place.

One driver was nailed going 84 MPH. Photos by APD.

Reminder: The US Postal Service has a FREE service called Informed Delivery. This service provides a daily email preview of mail and packages arriving at your address . For more information, check out this link: https://informeddelivery.usps.com

Stay-tuned for more traffic enforcement on James Donlon and many other areas you’ve contacted us about! #AntiochPD #APDTrafficUnit #AntiochStrong #WeAreListening

the attachments to this post:


APD traffic stops 05-08-20


APD traffic stops mail & dagger 05-08-20


