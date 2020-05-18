Antioch Police seek suspect in shooting death during altercation early Monday morning

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Monday May 18, 2020, at approximately 1:33 AM, Antioch police officers were called to the Twin Creek Apartments, located at 1111 James Donlon Boulevard, on the call of gunshots heard near an apartment.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and located one male victim, down on the ground, on the back patio of an apartment unit. The 36-year-old male victim was suffering from at least one serious gunshot wound. Officers immediately began providing first-aid and CPR to the victim until emergency paramedics arrived at the scene. The victim succumbed to his injuries and passed at the scene. Another adult male at the scene also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported by paramedics to a local area hospital, where he was admitted and listed in stable condition.

While at the scene, officers learned that there were several subjects inside the apartment when an altercation occurred. Shortly afterwards, a male suspect fired several gunshots and then fled the complex on-foot.

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units responded to the scene and took over the investigation. At this time, the suspect responsible for this shooting has not been located. Currently, the investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Brogdon at 925-779-6895. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



