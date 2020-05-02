Antioch Police resume maximum traffic enforcement, driver busted at 78 MPH on Lone Tree Way

By Antioch Police Department

Attention Speed Demons and Stop Sign Scofflaws.

APD has resumed MAXIMUM enforcement of traffic violations within our city. So far, our traffic unit has written 40 citations and made one arrest. Please lighten your lead foot, buckle-up, put down your phone, and obey the signs – unless you like seeing an assortment of red/blue lights in your rear-view mirror.

The leading cause of death and injuries on our roadways is speed, distracted driving, and DUI. Remember, impaired driving doesn’t just involve booze – if you drive high, you’ll get a DUI.

78 MPH on Lone Tree Way = $489 fine, points on your license, a mandatory court appearance, and an unhappy insurance company.



